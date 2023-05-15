Plans for two new homes to be built alongside an existing property in Burntwood have been rejected.

The proposals for the plot next to 107 Springhill Road would have seen a two bedroom bungalow built at the rear and a two storey house next to the current home.

The planning application was submitted following the withdrawal of a previous one to put three houses on the land.

But the reduction in number of proposed new properties on the site failed to satisfy planning chiefs who said that the scheme would “detrimentally affect the character and appearance of the area”.

A planning notice added:

“The provision of the parking area for plot one would require the relocation of the streetlight, speed cushion and parking spot. “This would involve work outside of the application site and applicants’ control and in the absence of any agreement to facilitate this work the use of the parking spaces would be detrimental to highway and pedestrian safety. “In addition, it has not been demonstrated that adequate visibility splays can be achieved for the access serving plot two to safeguard highway and pedestrian safety. “The proposal would therefore not provide safe and suitable access and parking to serve the development.” Planning decision notice

Full details and the decision notice can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.