Glasses are likely to be raised when rare whiskies, ports, wine and cognac are sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The collectible tipples will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 23rd May.

Among the 94 lots is Scottish malt whisky, The Macallan 25 Years Old, which is expected to fetch £3,000.

Robert French, whisky and wine specialist, said:

The Macallan 25 year whisky

“Macallan is one of the most highly esteemed whisky brands of all time and one of the most sought after by collectors. “This bottle, The Macallan anniversary malt distilled in 1958 and bottled in 1984, is a popular collectible and we expect it to fetch in the region of £3,000.” Robert French

The auction also features a single owner collection of more than two dozen rare bottlings of the renowned Islay single malt whisky Bruichladdich.

Another highlight from the same collection is a 1979 Islay single malt distilled at the famous ‘lost’ or ‘silent’ distillery of Port Ellen.

There is also a bottle of the unusual the Loch Dhu – ‘The Black Whisky’.

“The whisky was matured in a double charred casks but the actual colouring was possibly achieved by the addition of large quantities of spirit caramel. “This whisky has divided critics and the public for years; some love its distinctive taste, some hate it. “But as it is no longer produced, the whisky is a novelty collectible and should fetch £100 to £150.” Robert French

Two examples of fine wine on offer include a case of Chateau Batailley 1991 Grand Cru Classe Pauillac, estimated at £300 to £400.

A single bottle of Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1984 from the same region is expected to fetch £100 to £150. Other wine in the sale includes bottles of Chateauneuf-du-Pape and Sauternes from Chateau D’Yquem.

Port going under the hammer includes a collection of Taylor’s 1977 vintage to be sold in lots of four and a bottle of Warre’s port from the 1963 vintage.

Eight bottles of vintage Hine Grand Champagne Cognac, six dated 1960 and two the 1961 vintage, will also be sold separately.

The catalogue will be online a week before the sale at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.