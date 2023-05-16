Foster carers from across Staffordshire have been sharing their experiences as part of a campaign to encourage others to come forward to look after children.

The initiative has taken place to mark Foster Care Fortnight, which runs until 28th May.

It aims to raise awareness of the need for more local people to explore a future in fostering.

Among those already caring for young people are Neil and Pat Hamilton who specialise in fostering children who have previously lived in residential care.

Neil said:

“We’ve been fostering for just over three years now and it’s a great thing to do. “We’re rewarded every day and it’s the little things which add up and make you know that you are making a difference to that young person. “The support and training we get is second to none and it’s always been available when we’ve needed it. “Fostering is challenging, but worth it and I would encourage anyone thinking about fostering to just go for it, it’s the best thing we have ever done.“ Neil Hamilton

The campaign coincides with a promotional roadshow, which will be coming to Chasewater tomorrow (17th May) and a TV advertising campaign.

“Every day is different”

Victoria Fitzmaurice also fosters with her husband James, having started their fostering journey during lockdown.

She said:

“We weren’t really sure what to expect when we first started fostering two years ago. “Every day is different, and we feel like fostering has reinvigorated our purpose in life. It’s such an amazingly rewarding experience which has brought all our family together in a hugely positive way. “There’s also a friendly fostering community here in Staffordshire and you’re never on your own. Other foster carers are always willing to give advice and help each other out. “I’d say to anyone thinking about fostering to just go for it by getting in touch with the team.” Victoria Fitzmaurice

Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s brilliant to see our carers take the lead in our latest campaign. “We all want to see children and young people get the best possible start in life and that’s exactly what you could do as an approved foster carer for your local council. “Continuity is so important for a child – including access to their extended family, friends, and school so it’s vital we have a steady flow of local foster carers. “We value our foster carers and provide high quality training and on-going support. We have also recently increased our allowances and fees to help carers with the cost-of-living increases. “All sorts of people can and do foster with us and you’re never on your own. If you have a spare bedroom and are ready to make a difference then please get in touch or visit one of our campaign roadshows over the next few weeks.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The fostering roadshow at Chasewater will take place between 10am and 2pm tomorrow.

People interested in becoming a foster carer with Staffordshire County Council can also find out more at www.fosterforstaffordshire.co.uk or by calling 0800 169 2061.