Fans wanting to watch Lichfield City go for silverware later this month are being invited to book a seat on a coach to the game.

Ivor Green’s men travel to Molineux to face Tividale in the final of the JW Hunt Cup on 30th May.

Ticket and travel cost £15 adults and £12 under 16s.

For more details visit lichfieldcityfc.com or email lichfieldcityfcinfo@gmail.com.