An entrepreneurial team of Lichfield students are celebrating more success.

The group from King Edward VI School saw their teddy bear upcycling business named company of the year in the Young Enterprise programme for the Greater Birmingham and Solihull area.

They set up AmourEco to prevent cuddly toys going to landfill by giving them a new lease of life ready to find a new home, with each bear being given a thorough clean before going on sale with a back story and an eBook for children to enjoy.

The students have been running the company alongside their schoolwork since it started in September.

In order to land the prize, the team of 17-year-olds had to present their idea to a panel and other young businesses, as well as taking questions on aspects such as finances, marketing strategies and growth potential.

AmourEco’s managing director Nicholas Davis said:

“Doing this presentation was something unusual for many of us, however it was a great learning experience and we’ve acquired lots of positive feedback and constructive criticism which will make it perfect for the next round. “The whole event is something we are really proud of.” Nicholas Davis

The students will be moving onto the next regional stage of the competition after their win with a bid to win a place in the national finals.

Marketing director Neil Beer said:

“The next stage of the competition will be even tougher, but no matter what we are very proud of our company and what we have achieved.” Neil Beer

More details are available at www.amoureco.co.uk.