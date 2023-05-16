Hits of the musicals will be performed when the Opera Boys visit the Lichfield Garrick.

Numbers from Rent, Wicked, Moulin Rouge, Oliver and Hairspray will be among those performed by the group on 28th May.

A spokesperson said:

“The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment. “This show has something for everyone and is perfect for musical theatre lovers both young and old with beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and a great line in humour.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £26 and can be booked online.