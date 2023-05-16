Lichfield City will face some new challenges next season after the make-up of the Midland Football League Premier Division was released – but some teams say they plan to appeal the new structure.

Congleton Town, Northwich Victoria and Winsford United all move across from the North West Counties league, while Dudley Town also join the division having been promoted last season.

The latest version of the potential non-league structures could still change however, with Northwich Victoria saying they were “disappointed” to be moved into the Midland Football League.

A club statement said:

“Northwich Victoria are a north west club and our 149 year history has now been put into jeopardy as the financial implications and player availability of the current squad will mean we may not be able to continue as a football club. “We intend to appeal vigorously on the decision made as it would be almost impossible to continue as a club and stay solvent due to the additional financial costs that will be incurred.” Northwich Victoria statement

Winsford United also said they would also be appealing.

“As a football club, we believe the demands to enable us to compete in the geographical area make it financially unviable for the club to continue as a solvent entity. “We therefore intend to appeal with immediate effect as the survival of our community football club is paramount.” Winsford United statement

The full list of clubs for the 2023-24 Midland Football League Premier Division is: