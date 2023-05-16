Volunteers have joined a community event that helped residents remove items they no longer wanted.

The clean-up event in North Lichfield was organised by Lichfield Litter Legends, Bromford, Lichfield District Community Partnership, Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire Police thanks to sponsorship from The Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

It saw six skips delivered to locations across the area, with 30 volunteers helping locals remove their waste as well as carrying out a litter pick.

Activities also took place on the day, including rock painting and colouring to keep children entertained.

Bob Harrison, from Lichfield Litter Legends, said: