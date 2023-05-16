The new civic team at Lichfield City Council has been unveiled.

The investiture of the new Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Sheriff took place at a meeting yesterday (15th May) – the first since Labour took control of the city council at the local elections earlier this month.

The appointments were:

Mayor – Cllr Ann Hughes

Deputy Mayor – Cllr Samuel Schafer

Sheriff – Adam Burns-Mace

The Mayor also announced her appointment of RAF Cadet Sergeant Ben Carty and Mayor’s Chaplain, Revd Ian Hayter, for her forthcoming year in office.

During their year in office, the cic leaders will host three events to raise money for their nominated charities – Lichfield District City of Sanctuary and St Giles Hospice.