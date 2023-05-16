The new civic team at Lichfield City Council has been unveiled.
The investiture of the new Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Sheriff took place at a meeting yesterday (15th May) – the first since Labour took control of the city council at the local elections earlier this month.
The appointments were:
- Mayor – Cllr Ann Hughes
- Deputy Mayor – Cllr Samuel Schafer
- Sheriff – Adam Burns-Mace
The Mayor also announced her appointment of RAF Cadet Sergeant Ben Carty and Mayor’s Chaplain, Revd Ian Hayter, for her forthcoming year in office.
During their year in office, the cic leaders will host three events to raise money for their nominated charities – Lichfield District City of Sanctuary and St Giles Hospice.
Delighted and honoured to be named as joint nominated mayor’s charity for 2023-24. Our work with all those seeking sanctuary in Lichfield is growing in impact every day. We would love to welcome more volunteers to broaden our capacity at Lichfield District City of Sanctuary. Do join us!