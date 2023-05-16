Officer numbers and local policing will be among the topics discussed at a meeting to examine the work of Staffordshire Police.

The Police Public Performance meeting will be streamed online and see Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams in discussion with Chief Constable Chris Noble.

The event takes place at 2pm tomorrow (17th May).

The commissioner said:

“At Wednesday’s meeting, I’ll be asking the Chief Constable about the force’s performance in key areas such as police contact, officer numbers and tackling the issues that matter most to our communities. “I would encourage anyone wanting to find out more about any of these topics to follow the meeting, which will be live-streamed online and available to watch in full afterwards.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The meeting will be available to view online here.