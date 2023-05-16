Plans to create new industrial units in Burntwood have been approved.

The buildings being proposed would form part of the Burntwood Business Park.

The developers say a total of nine units would be created within the structures for offices, trade counters and a showroom.

The land had previously been used by chemical specialists Univar Limited before being vacated and the buildings demolished.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed development involves the redevelopment of an existing site within Zone 3 of Burntwood Business Park. “It is considered that given the nature of the proposed use that it represents an appropriate addition to the Burntwood Business Park.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.