A Burntwood building firm has teamed up with an organisation raising awareness for the prevention of suicide.

Tara Group, which is based in Chasetown, has partnered with Lions Barber Collective as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Employees at the firm were invited to a pop-up barber shop for a free hair cut and a safe space to discuss issues.

Jo Mann, people advisor at Tara Group, and chair of the mental health group for the Home Builders Federation, said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Lions Barber Collective this Mental Health Awareness Week. “With a reported 42% of construction workers living with mental health problems, there has never been a more important time to offer a safe space to talk about mental health.” Jo Mann

The partnership is the latest step taken by the company to promote mental health for its workforce.

Earlier this year, Tara Group partnered with the Lighthouse Club – a charity providing financial and emotional support to the construction community – for a visit by the charity’s Help Inside the Hard Hat tour.