A favourite YouTube character will be meeting children at a Lichfield toy store.
Cocomelon star Cody will be at The Entertainer in the Three Spires on Saturday (20th May).
Fans will be able to meet the character and grab a photo between 10am and 4pm before he returns to JJ and the rest of the Cocomelon club.
The meet and greet is free to attend.
Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said:
“We’re so excited to welcome Cody to our store.
“We know how much little ones love Cocomelon so we are positive that the meet and greet will be incredibly popular.
“It’s a great chance for families to say hello and capture some snaps with their favourite character while browsing the store.
“We look forward to welcoming our VIP visitor and hope families can join us on the day.Craig Lowe, The Entertainer