A favourite YouTube character will be meeting children at a Lichfield toy store.

Cocomelon star Cody will be at The Entertainer in the Three Spires on Saturday (20th May).

Fans will be able to meet the character and grab a photo between 10am and 4pm before he returns to JJ and the rest of the Cocomelon club.

The meet and greet is free to attend.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: