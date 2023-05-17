Chasetown will clock up plenty of miles next season after the new league allocations were confirmed.

The Scholars have been switched into the Northern Premier League West next season meaning trips to the likes of Clitheroe, Bootle and Stalybridge Celtic.

It will mean more than 2,300 miles will need to be covered over the course of the 2023-24 league campaign.

The club had previously played in the Northern Premier League Midlands division.

There will be some local fixtures, however, with near neighbours Hednesford Town also being placed into the league alongside Staffordshire clubs Newcastle Town, Hanley Town, Kidsgrove Athletic and Leek Town.

The full line up of the Northern Premier League West is: