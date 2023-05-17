A giant carbon bubble will be visiting Lichfield this summer as part of a campaign raising awareness of climate change.

The ten metre orange installation will be touring a number of locations as part of a Staffordshire County Council initiative.

The bubble is designed to help people visualise the impact of their activities and carbon emissions. Visitors will be able to meet specialists to find out more about changes they can make.

The tour, which is being supported by the Staffordshire Sustainability Board, will stop off at Beacon Park on 2nd August.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for climate change at Staffordshire County Council and chair of the board, said:

“We are thrilled to bring the carbon bubble tour to Staffordshire as part of our ongoing commitment to combat climate change. “The bubble is a great way of illustrating how much carbon we all use as well as helping start a conversation about what we can do to help reduce our impact. It’s pretty unmissable and I’m sure people will learn, be engaged and take action on climate change. “Remember, by making small changes in our lives we can all make a big difference together. Please join us when the bubble visits a town near you and be part of the collective effort to protect our planet.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The bubble is inflated using a generator run using hydrogenated vegetable oil, while emissions from transporting the bubble have also been offset.

More details are available on the Staffordshire County Council website.