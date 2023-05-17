Pupils in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to take park in Walk to School Week.

The annual campaign, which runs until Friday (19th May) encourages families to ditch their cars in favour of a healthier way of completing the school run.

Schools have been receiving promotional materials to promote the event including posters, banners and signs.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a fun campaign that we look forward to each year and it’s great to see so many schools joining in. “Staying active and walking, cycling or scooting to school have so many benefits for the community and it’s something we are keen to see more of. “More active travel helps to keep parents and children fit and healthy as well as helping reduce the amount of traffic on the roads which helps cut back on air pollution. “I’d like to say a huge well done to those schools, children and parents taking part in this year’s event.”

Further details on the campaign are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/activeschooltravel.