The new leader of Lichfield City Council has been confirmed.
Cllr Dave Robertson, who represents the Curborough ward, will take on the role after Labour won control of the council at the local elections.
The new leader was confirmed at the annual meeting of Lichfield City Council, where the new civic team was also appointed.
The deputy leader will be Cllr Rosemary Harvey-Coggins, who won her seat in the St John’s ward.
The city council moved to Labour control after the Conservatives saw their numbers reduced from 15 to just six – a drop which saw them move from the controlling party to having the smallest number of representatives of the three parties on the council.
I was proud and honoured, thanks to all the voters in Lichfield City who supported Labour in the local elections, to have the privilege of proposing my fellow Ward Councillor, Dave Robertson, to be the first Labour Leader of the City Council since 1999 – and probably one of the youngest! I know that Dave will work tirelessly with and for all Lichfield City residents and,with a great Labour team of Councillors, lead us all towards a fairer, greener Lichfield.
I’m not one of the Labour supporters I just didn’t support the Tories !!! I see Labour are keen to build on Green Belt land ?