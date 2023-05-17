The new leader of Lichfield City Council has been confirmed.

Cllr Dave Robertson, who represents the Curborough ward, will take on the role after Labour won control of the council at the local elections.

The new leader was confirmed at the annual meeting of Lichfield City Council, where the new civic team was also appointed.

The deputy leader will be Cllr Rosemary Harvey-Coggins, who won her seat in the St John’s ward.

The city council moved to Labour control after the Conservatives saw their numbers reduced from 15 to just six – a drop which saw them move from the controlling party to having the smallest number of representatives of the three parties on the council.