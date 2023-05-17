People are being asked to share their memories of the Lichfield Garrick as the city theatre prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The venue is also launching special behind-the-scenes tours to mark the milestone this summer.

An open house event on 1st July will welcome people to meet the team, enjoy free activities and see lighting and sound demonstrations.

There will also be a display of archive material, with local historian Jono Oates answering questions and showcasing the original architectural drawings for the theatre.

Tours taking place as part of the open house event can be booked online.

The Lichfield Garrick’s CEO and artistic director, Daniel Buckroyd, said:

“Big birthdays like this are a great opportunity to celebrate the past, but as the Lichfield Garrick continues to bounce back from Covid, we’re also very much looking towards the future. “As we make plans for the next 20 years, we’re keen to be listening to you, our audiences and supporters, about what you want to see the Garrick mean for you and your communities, so that the next chapter in our story can make you proud of your local theatre. “We’ll be listening on 1st July and we’ll be listening all year, so if you want to join the conversation, whether you’re a long-term supporter of the Lichfield Garrick or a newcomer to the area, we’d love to see you at the theatre soon.” Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick

As part of the celebrations, people are being asked to share their memories, anecdotes, photographs and memorabilia from the past 20 years of theatre in Lichfield.

Anyone who wants to contribute can email marketing@lichfieldgarrick.com.

The theatre is also launching the Garrick 20 initiative on 1st July, with the year-long project aiming to help 20 local groups or artists realise a creative ambition as well as offering 20 training placements for young people and creative opportunities to the same number of schools.

*Theatre tours must be booked in advance here: