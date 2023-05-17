Council chiefs have hailed the success of a regular Burntwood market after it returned last weekend.
The Sankey’s Corner event saw a range of traders offering their wares as the sun shone on shoppers.
A Burntwood Town Council spokesperson said:
“We had an excellent Market Day last Sunday – there were lots of people, some wonderful stalls and great produce on offer.Burntwood Town Council spokesperson
The market will return on 11th June. Traders can book stalls by emailing jayne.minor@burntwood-tc.gov.uk for more details.