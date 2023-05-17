Council chiefs have hailed the success of a regular Burntwood market after it returned last weekend.

The Sankey’s Corner event saw a range of traders offering their wares as the sun shone on shoppers.

A Burntwood Town Council spokesperson said:

“We had an excellent Market Day last Sunday – there were lots of people, some wonderful stalls and great produce on offer. Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

The market will return on 11th June. Traders can book stalls by emailing jayne.minor@burntwood-tc.gov.uk for more details.