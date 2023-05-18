Burntwood has been recognised as a Dementia Friendly Community for the second year running.

The accolade, from the Alzheimer’s Society, has come following work by organisations and individuals across the town to raise awareness and understanding of the challenges facing those living with dementia.

Cllr Di Evans, cair of the Dementia Friendly Burntwood steering group, said:

“I am delighted to announce that for the second year running Burntwood has been recognised by Alzheimer’s Society as a Dementia Friendly Community. “It is so important for our community to understand the devastating affect dementia can have on families, so over the coming year our community is going to continue to highlight the importance of the care and support required to help all those who are in need.” Cllr Di Evans

To mark Dementia Action Week, which runs until 21st May, organisations in Burntwood such asFriends of Chasewater, Burntwood Leisure Centre, Spark Burntwood and Friends of Burntwood Library, have been showing their support by putting on activities and events.

Susan Williams, from Friends of Burntwood Library, said:

“It’s been a pleasure to be a part of our towns team working together to make a difference. “We’ve taken actions to improve the lives of all those affected by dementia in Burntwood with some amazing results.” Susan Williams, Friends of Burntwood Library

For more information about Dementia Friendly Burntwood and the activities in the town during Dementia Action Week you click here.