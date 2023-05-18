Changes to the use of vans and trailers at household waste and recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood have been backed by councillors.

The proposals will see drivers of such vehicles required to apply for permits which allow them to use facilities across Staffordshire a maximum of 12 times a year.

Staffordshire County Council say the proposals will cut queues for residents.

The plans were given the backing of the cabinet at a meeting yesterday (17th May).

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are committed to providing an efficient and effective household waste recycling centre network for Staffordshire residents. “The changes will help address the issue of queuing on sites due to trade waste vehicles taking space and considerable time to offload waste. “We have listened to what people had to say and believe permits for residents with vans or trailers and only accepting trade waste within Staffordshire will be the best way to make sure households can dispose of their waste quickly and efficiently. “There will be no change to Staffordshire residents disposing of waste in cars. Disposal of non-chargeable items will remain the same for both residents requiring and not requiring permits.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

More details about household waste recycling centres across Staffordshire are available here.