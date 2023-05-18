A Lichfield city centre doughnut shop is giving away some of its sweet treats to mark the company’s sixth anniversary.
Planet Doughnut will reward the first 100 customers through the door at stores including the Three Spires outlet tomorrow (19th May).
The company will also use the anniversary to launch an improved loyalty app and birthday and VIP clubs.
Founder Duncan McGregor said:
“When I started Planet Doughnut I had big dreams for the company and, thanks to our tremendous customers and brilliant staff, we now have stores in nine locations and continue to go from strength-to-strength.
“By way of saying thank you, we wanted to give something back and so the first 100 customers at each of our stores will get a free gift.
“We also have lots of other exciting things planned for the rest of the year so watch this space.”Duncan McGregor, Planet Doughnut