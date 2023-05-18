A firm of financial advisors is relocating to Lichfield after a deal was signed for a lease on premises in the city.
Salix Wealth, which is currently based Stafford, will take up the ground floor offices in Charter House off Swan Road.
James Sinclair, from commercial estate specialists Burley Browne, said:
“We were delighted to receive a strong level of interest from various office occupiers at the outset.
“Charter House is now once again fully let. The interest in the property reflects the increasing demand for quality office space in the Lichfield area.
“The office market remains buoyant and good quality office space is in demand.”James Sinclair, Burley Browne