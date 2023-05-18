The Conservatives at Lichfield District Council have confirmed their leader will remain at the helm of the group.

The local elections earlier this month saw the Tories fall one seat short of an overall majority, meaning the council moved to no overall control.

Cllr Doug Pullen confirmed this evening that he would continue as the party’s group leader at the local authority.

He said:

“I am delighted to have been elected unanimously as leader of Lichfield District Council’s Conservative group. “I’m looking forward to working with colleagues from all parties as we work together for all residents.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The confirmation that Cllr Pullen would lead the Conservative group comes ahead of Lichfield District Council’s first meeting since the elections next week.

The session will see the 23 Tory councillors take their seats alongside the 17 Labour and seven Lib Dem representatives, with decisions to be made over who will make up the cabinet and take on roles such as chair.