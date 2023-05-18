People will be able to raise any policing concerns at an event in Lichfield city centre next week.
PCSO Andy Lovatt will be at Lichfield Library for the drop-in session on 25th May.
The event will run from 2pm to 3.30pm.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
People will be able to raise any policing concerns at an event in Lichfield city centre next week.
PCSO Andy Lovatt will be at Lichfield Library for the drop-in session on 25th May.
The event will run from 2pm to 3.30pm.
First concern is why is this session being led by a PCSO and not a senior Police officer?
Second concern is this is taking place on a weekday at a time when most people are likely to be working or doing the school run. Is this intentional to keep numbers of attendees down?
I think that says it all in terms of Staffs Police’s approach to Lichfield. Light touch and little presence. Meanwhile all types of crimes levels are increasing.
This is nothing more than a lip service session.
This offer is a start – better than nothing – what happens if he gets a “shout” will someone else be there to take minutes or will it be re-arranged?