Tasty treats and delicious drinks will be served up in Lichfield city centre once more when a popular event returns.

The Lichfield Spring Food and Drink Festival will take place on 20th and 21st May.

The event will feature more than 150 traders across the city centre.

A spokesperson said:

“We hope to see the cty of Lichfield full with happy smiling faces, indulging in food served up from an array of amazing street food traders, drinks from a tantalising selection of bars, sweet treats to tickle everyones taste buds, plus arts, crafts, delicious delicatessen, meats and confectionery.” Lichfield Food and Drink Festival spokesperson

The event will run from 9am to 5pm on both days.