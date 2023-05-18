Tasty treats and delicious drinks will be served up in Lichfield city centre once more when a popular event returns.

The Lichfield Spring Food and Drink Festival will take place on 20th and 21st May.

The event will feature more than 150 traders across the city centre.

A spokesperson said:

“We hope to see the cty of Lichfield full with happy smiling faces, indulging in food served up from an array of amazing street food traders, drinks from a tantalising selection of bars, sweet treats to tickle everyones taste buds, plus arts, crafts, delicious delicatessen, meats and confectionery.”

Lichfield Food and Drink Festival spokesperson

The event will run from 9am to 5pm on both days.

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

3 Comments
WhittingtonMom
3 hours ago

Always love this! Free samples are the best and then lots of tasty food I buy to take home!

Alica Fibmerchant
3 hours ago

An awful day. It used to be good but now it’s just street after street packed with very similar style stalls mainly selling over priced deep fried food or jars of chill sauces. Style over substance. Avoid if I was you.

Mike B
3 hours ago

I used to love the food festival when it first started but can’t stand it now! The town centre is unbearably packed with people all trying to by horrifically overpriced food that is average at best!

