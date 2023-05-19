A street velodrome event is coming to Lichfield and Burntwood next month.

People will get the chance to enjoy the thrill of track cycling for free as part of the Hello Velo scheme.

A giant street velodrome will be erected in Bird Street car park in Lichfield on 24th June before moving to Burntwood Leisure Centre the following day.

All bikes and safety equipment will be provided, with the facility open from 11am to 4pm each day.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We are delighted to announce that the street velodrome is coming to Lichfield and Burntwood. “It is a first for the district and a great opportunity for cyclists and people wanting to try something new. “There is no need to book – just save the dates and come along on the day. “It will be great fun for participants and spectators alike.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

After registering, participants will complete two laps on the flat to get used to the street velodrome, two laps on the ramp and then a two-lap race.

The event is open to everyone, not just cycling enthusiasts, with supervision available from experienced coaches.

More information is available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/hellovelo.