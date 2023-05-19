A consultation has begun on proposals to improve support for children with special educational needs and disabilities across Staffordshire.

The plans aim to provide early intervention and increased capacity to educate SEND pupils in mainstream schools.

If accepted, the proposals – which have been developed over the past 12 months – would be in place by September 2024.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said:

“Our long-term aim is for children and young people with SEND is that that they receive the right support in the right place at the right time and that they can be educated close to home. “We have been talking in detail with parents, carers and all those involved in the provision of education and care in Staffordshire to develop our proposals to this stage and now we want to make sure we have a system that works for everyone, wherever they are in the county.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

In Staffordshire 21,000 children currently require support or have an Education, Health and Care Plan – an increase of 29% in five years.

At the same time, the number of county pupils attending special schools is higher than the national average, with only 27% of children with SEND attending a mainstream school, compared to 40.5% nationally.

The consultation will be open until 5th July 5th, 2023.

“When it comes to supporting children to learn and achieve there are many examples of excellent practice across Staffordshire and we must build upon what we know works well. “We are all passionate about our children’s education and I hope many people share their thoughts in this consultation before we move to the next stage. Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Details on the consultation can be found at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/SENDConsultation2023.