People with overdue library books in Staffordshire are being reminded to return them before charges on late returned items are reintroduced.

The fees were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic at sites including Lichfield Library and Burntwood Library.

But Staffordshire County Council has now confirmed they will be reintroduced at 2020 prices from 1st July. A change will also see the age at which charges start to apply raised from 16 to 18.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for libraries at Staffordshire County Council, said: