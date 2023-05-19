A variety of free sporting activities are being made available for young people in Lichfield and Burntwood during the half-term break.

Soft archery, tennis, multi sports, panna football, and glow table tennis are among the sessions taking place across the district.

The activities will be held between 30th May and 2nd June.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council’s Active Lichfield team said:

“There are great activities to entertain young people aged seven to 19 over the half-term holiday. “They are all free to enjoy and there is no need to book – just come along and join in.” Active Lichfield spokesperson

For full details of the activities are available on the Active Lichfield website.