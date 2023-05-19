Primary school pupils have helped cut the ribbon on a new shop in Lichfield.

The Central Coop store has opened off Yoxall Way in Streethay.

Youngsters from the neighbouring Streethay Primary School joined councillors and staff to celebrate the opening and welcome the first customers.

A Central Co-op spokesperson said:

“We will continue to embrace the Streethay community with further events as the year goes on, including an upcoming mural decorated by Streethay Primary School students. “The community noticeboard will also keep colleagues, customers and members up to date with what’s happening around the store.” Central Co-op spokesperson

Click below to see pictures by Chris Roe Photography from the opening: