Children and staff cut the ribbon outside the new Central Co-op store
Picture: Chris Roe Photography

Primary school pupils have helped cut the ribbon on a new shop in Lichfield.

The Central Coop store has opened off Yoxall Way in Streethay.

Youngsters from the neighbouring Streethay Primary School joined councillors and staff to celebrate the opening and welcome the first customers.

A Central Co-op spokesperson said:

“We will continue to embrace the Streethay community with further events as the year goes on, including an upcoming mural decorated by Streethay Primary School students.

“The community noticeboard will also keep colleagues, customers and members up to date with what’s happening around the store.”

Central Co-op spokesperson

Click below to see pictures by Chris Roe Photography from the opening:

Children and staff cut the ribbon outside the new Central Co-op store
Members of Streethay Parish Council with store manager Stephanie Bradbury
The new Central Co-op store in Streethay
Store manager Stephanie Bradbury
Store manager Stephanie Bradbury
Food on sale in the new Streethay Co-op store
Inside the new Central Co-op store

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments