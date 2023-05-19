Work will begin next month to carry out repairs to a community hall in Lichfield.

It was revealed earlier this year that Lichfield City Council was facing a bill of around £280,000 to rectify issues with the roof at Darwin Hall.

A report said the building, which was constructed in 2010, needed a complete restructuring and replacement of the roof. It also warned that the cost could climb even higher.

The work will begin in June as part of a plan to tackle issues with water ingress and condensation which have dogged the hall.

The new leader of Lichfield City Council, Cllr Dave Robertson, said:

“This project will provide a long-term solution to the problems experienced by users of the hall and will safeguard the future of the building. “The council has a very experienced, local main contractor and the expertise of local architects Brownhill Hayward Brown to guide the project. “I would also like to thank Jack and Jill’s Pre-School and the management committee of Darwin Hall for their assistance and co-operation, the Inkwell pub for allowing the use of part of their land for scaffolding, and Waitrose for the provision of overflow parking. “Seeing local businesses and groups coming together in this way for the benefit of this important community facility is a brilliant reminder of the value of cooperation across our great city.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council

Beginning during week commencing 19th June, the project will see scaffolding erected around and over the hall.

Lichfield City Council confirmed the aspects of the work which require the venue to be closed had been scheduled over the summer break to coincide with the summer break for the pre-school which uses the hall.

The project is due to be completed by early November.