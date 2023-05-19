The popular Shakespeare in the Park in Lichfield will return to its roots as it prepares to mark 40 years of performances.

Organisers will recreate the first ever production – A Midsummer Night’s Dream – at Maple Hayes from 21st to 24th June.

Sarah Stanley, a veteran performer of the group, as well as other Lichfield societies, is directing the play following her successful previous production of As You Like It in 2017.

Shakespeare in the Park was originally formed in 1983 for a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Wychnor Hall.

Since 1986, each year in June, the group has staged one of Shakespeare’s plays.

Their current home at Maple Hayes seesaudiences are seated on straw bales in a glade and are encouraged to bring along their own picnics and refreshments to enjoy throughout the performances.

A spokesperson said:

“While ‘The Dream’ is one of the most performed of the Bard’s plays, Sarah will be putting her own creative twist on the much-loved play, setting it in a ‘boogie wonderland’, while keeping true to the themes of intertwining love stories, feuding fairies, mischief and games of fantasy.” Shakespeare in the Park spokesperson

Shows are at 7.30pm for a 7.45pm start each evening with a Saturday matinee starting at 2pm.

Tickets start at £17 and money raised goes towards local charities. For more details visit the ticket booking page or the Shakespeare in the Park Facebook page.