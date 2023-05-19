Vegan treats will be on offer as a specialist market returns to Lichfield city centre this weekend.
The Vegan Market Co event will take place on Market Square on Sunday (21st May).
It will feature street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, cosmetics, clothing, jewellery and crafts.
Lewis Beresford, The Vegan Market Co’s founder, said:
“We are so excited to be back in Lichfield with the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Lichfield.”Lewis Beresford, The Vegan Market Co