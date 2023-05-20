Activities and stalls are being sought for a fun day for local children taking place in Lichfield this summer.

The event on 2nd August will feature inflatables, a carousel, sports, games and races.

But organisers Lichfield District Council are hoping to attract more stalls and activities for young people to enjoy.

A spokesperson said:

“The fun day is a great opportunity for the whole family to enjoy taking part in a range of activities together in Beacon Park. “It is very popular attracting families from across the district. “We would like to be able to offer even more fun activities this year and hope to hear from more providers.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The fun day will be held on Beacon Park’s sports pitches between 11am and 3pm on 2nd August.

For more information email parks@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call 01543 308867.