A meeting in Whittington will see elections for lay members of the Parochial Church Council.
The event will take place at St Giles Church tomorrow (21st May).
Lynne Mills, church administrator, said:
“The Annual Parochial Church meeting is a significant event in the parochial year during which elections for lay members of the Parochial Church Council are held, and usually follows the annual meeting of parishioners – the vestry meeting – when churchwardens are also elected.
“The Parish Church Council has an important part to play in promoting the mission of their church, amongst the congregation and in the wider community.
“Members of the council should demonstrate their commitment to the Christian ethos, through leadership, by example and by witness, in the parish.”Lynne Mills