A new toilet and changing facility designed to improve accessibility for people with physical disabilities will open in Lichfield next week.

The Changing Places site is located in the former toilet block on the corner of Swan Road and Bird Street.

It includes features such as a height-adjustable changing bench for adults, a ceiling track hoist system, space for assistants and a privacy screen.

The facility, which will be open daily from 7am to 5pm, is the second Changing Places location in the city alongside the existing one at the Friary Outer Car Park.