A new commander has been appointed to the Lichfield local policing team.

Chief Inspector Matthew Morgan will take up the role after a varied career in areas such as investigations, organised crime and local policing.

He said:

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and working alongside the great team of dedicated officers and staff in Lichfield.

“I’m really keen to get started on this exciting new chapter of my career, working alongside Inspector Karen Green and police colleagues, the local authority and partners to deliver on the priorities for the communities of Lichfield.

“I’ve experienced and learned so much and loved being a police officer. This is an exciting new challenge I’m going to relish.

“I want our officers to be visible in their local communities and increase the trust and confidence of the public by not only tackling issues, but also helping to prevent them from occurring in the first place.”

Chief Inspector Matthew Morgan