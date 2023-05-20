Lichfield City Council’s new leader says he is determined to find ways to help residents through the current cost of living challenges.

Cllr Dave Robertson was selected to head the controlling Labour group after they won control at the local elections.

The vote saw the Conservatives go from the largest to smallest group at the city council following the 4th May vote as they finished behind Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

The switch of control has seen Labour select Cllr Dave Robertson and Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins as their leader and deputy leader at the city council.

Cllr Robertson, who represents the Curborough ward, said:

“I feel so honoured to have been elected as the leader of the council for the next year – and the first Labour leader of the city council for almost a quarter of a century. “The residents of Lichfield chose change this May and I know that I, and the whole team, are aware of the responsibility that places on us to make a difference to people struggling through the Conservative cost of living crisis. “Over the last year Labour councillors have freed up money for warm spaces over the winter, introduced the back to school bank and held an income support session to help with the cost of living. “We’ll be looking for more ways to help out in the coming months.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Cllr Harvey-Coggins, who won her seat in the St John’s ward, said inclusivity and the green agenda would be at the heart of her party’s thinking at the city council.