Work to install sprinklers at a retirement complex in Lichfield has been completed.

The project at Andrews House on Lower Sandford Street was funded by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Midland Heart.

It follows a similar scheme in 2021 which saw sprinklers installed at Charnwood House.

Gillian Parsons, chair of the residents’ committee at Andrews House, said:

“We’re very grateful to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service for their financial contribution to the scheme, which was in the region of £90,000. “Midland Heart then contributed around £180,000 to the project which also saw sprinklers fitted in some key communal areas, including the lounge. “Though we hope we never have to put the sprinklers to the test, some of our residents do have mobility and other issues which mean they may find it difficult to leave their flats in the event of a fire. “I’m sure the residents feel safer as individuals in their properties now and we’re thankful that the process of installing them was not intrusive and neatly done. “We’re very happy with the outcome.” Gillian Parsons

The installation of the 60 sprinklers comes as part of an aim by the fire service to install them at sites across the county in partnership with housing providers.

Mark Wetherill, who leads on the project for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: