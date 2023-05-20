Police say a major crackdown on organised crime has been launched in Staffordshire.

Chiefs say they hope Operation Target will “disrupt” criminals who plan, organise and commit serious offences, such as drug supply, illegal firearms, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from Staffordshire Police’s major and organised crime team, said:

“Serious and organised crime is seen nationally as one of the biggest threats to communities and vulnerable people because of its links to exploitation, serious violence and sophisticated criminal networks, which often have international reach. “We are committed to proactively targeting those responsible and working alongside partners to help those who are most at risk of being exploited by these groups who seek to profit from damaging our communities. “Through proactivity, education and enforcement, we will continue to target these criminal groups and make sure we prioritise the crimes which matter the most to local communities.” Det Supt Nicki Addison, Staffordshire Police

The operation involves officers from the Regional Organised Crime Unit, which is made up of members of Staffordshire, West Midlands, Warwickshire and West Mercia forces.