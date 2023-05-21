Changes to household waste and recycling centres will see businesses from outside Staffordshire banned from disposing of trade waste, a meeting has been told.

Residents who want to use vans and trailers to take their household waste to centres – including ones in Lichfield and Burntwood – will need a permit that restricts them to 12 visits a year as part of the shake-up which aims to reduce queuing and delays.

The non-Staffordshire trade waste ban is due to come into force next month, with the permit system being introduced for vans and trailers in the autumn.

But Staffordshire residents using cars will be able to continue visiting the recycling centres as usual.

The changes were approved by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet this week after the authority took management of the facilities back “in house” last year.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“Our priority for our sites is to serve the residents of Staffordshire – there are over 1.6million visits per year across the county which shows how valued they are for people to dispose of their recyclable material. “A consultation was carried out on changes to the trade use and bulky waste. This will help to curb queues, make the service better for our residents and help address issues we have experienced, particularly because of trade waste vehicles taking space and considerable time to offload their waste. “We have listened to what people said in the consultation – and they believe that a permit for residents for vans and trailers will be the best way forward. “This will allow them to make 12 visits per year. But Staffordshire residents with cars will be able to use those sites for free without any need for a permit as they do at the moment. “Some of our sites at the moment are open to trade use from outside the county, which is waste that’s not generated in the county but then has to be recycled at a cost here. “For businesses in Staffordshire there’s going to be a process for them to still use the sites to get rid of waste, but those outside the county will not be able to use these sites in future.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Fly-tipping fears “unfounded”

Cllr Tagg added that the authority had taken on board fears the changes could lead to increases in fly-tipping, but said these were “unfounded”.

“Whenever changes are made – whether it’s waste collections or recycling sites – there’s always the fear that there will be fly-tipping. “I can remember when garden waste collections were brought in and you had to pay for garden waste collections the fear fly-tipping would increase was unfounded. “Many years ago when the county council brought in charges for bags of rubble and waste there were fears of flytipping then and those were unfounded.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Alan White, leader of the council added:

“People’s knee-jerk reaction is to say ‘there will be more fly-tipping’ – the concerns about fly-tipping are clearly addressed.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

But Cllr Ian Parry raised concerns about “loopholes” in the new system.