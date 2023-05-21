Steve Jones and Mark Swann with double award winner Ryan Wynter
Steve Jones and Mark Swann with double award winner Ryan Wynter

Chasetown marked the end of their season with their annual presentation evening.

The Scholars saw players honoured from both their senior and youth sections.

The senior winners were:

  • Chase Plant Hire Player of the Season – Danny O’Callaghan
  • Supporters’ Player of the Season – Ryan Winter
  • Players’ Player of the Season – Sam Wilding
  • Manager’s Player of the Season – Ryan Winter
  • Top Goalscorer – Jack Langston
  • The Norris Russell Award for Services to the Club – June Stuart
  • The Mick Andrews Award for Services to the Club – Val Richards

