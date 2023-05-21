Chasetown marked the end of their season with their annual presentation evening.
The Scholars saw players honoured from both their senior and youth sections.
The senior winners were:
- Chase Plant Hire Player of the Season – Danny O’Callaghan
- Supporters’ Player of the Season – Ryan Winter
- Players’ Player of the Season – Sam Wilding
- Manager’s Player of the Season – Ryan Winter
- Top Goalscorer – Jack Langston
- The Norris Russell Award for Services to the Club – June Stuart
- The Mick Andrews Award for Services to the Club – Val Richards