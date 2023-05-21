Visitors to the National Memorial Arboretum are being invited to enjoy a range of outdoor activities during the half-term break.

The Alrewas centre for remembrance is hosting a week of wellbeing sessions from 29th May to 2nd June.

Among the free activities on offer are storytelling yoga, outdoor painting, dream catcher crafting and seedball making.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“There are many creative and engaging ways for families to enjoy a wonderful week of wellbeing amongst the arboretum’s spring colours this May half-term. “The free activities are a great way for visitors of all ages to explore the beautiful natural landscape of the arboretum and learn about some of the inspirational stories behind the memorials.” Rachel Smith, National Memorial Arboretum

For more details on the activities, visit thenma.org.uk/what’s-on/events/may-half-term.