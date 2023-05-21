The launch of a fundraising community art trail is taking place in Lichfield.

The March of the Elephants will see artists, designers and illustrators decorate sculptures in aid of St Giles Hospice, with each one sponsored by a business or individual.

The official launch event will take place on Wednesday (24th May) at The Hub at St Mary’s.

Louise Lewis, events and project manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming local people and businesses to our March of the Elephants launch event. “It will be an incredibly exciting evening as we unveil the first of our elephants designed for the trail, offering an exclusive sneak peek for our guests. “We will also have a special celebrity guest, stamping the trail with their ‘gold’ seal of approval on the night, as well as the opportunity to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat with friends and members of the local community. “It really will be an evening to remember, we can’t wait to welcome everybody and share in the launching of this elephant-astic trail.” Louise Lewis, St Giles Hospice

For more details visit the St Giles Hospice website.