Issues facing farming communities have been discussed during an MP’s visit to a local family-run business.

Michael Fabricant was shown some of the technology used at Dusntall Hall Farm near Abbots Bromley during a visit this week.

Mr Fabricant said:

“Dunstall Hall has recently installed automatic milking machines. The cows amble in three times a day of their own accord to be fed and milked automatically.

“The machine automatically attaches the pumps to each teat and when the machine has finished, the cow leaves of its own accord. No humans are involved and the cows seem to enjoy it.

“While at the farm, I discussed some of the issues affecting farming including the need for migrant labour, TB in cows caused by diseased badgers, and the rising costs of fertiliser, feed and electricity.”

Michael Fabricant