A Lichfield not-for-profit organisation has brightened up the day for residents of a local care home to mark Dementia Action Week.

Grace Cares, who collect and sell pre-loved care equipment, visited The Spires for a kindness rock painting session.

During the session, residents had the opportunity to unleash their creativity and express themselves, with the results now hidden around Lichfield for others to find and enjoy.

A spokesperson for Grace Cares said:

“We have another exciting event lined up at The Spires during Care Home Open Week when we host a fundraising corporate afternoon tea. “This event promises to be a delightful afternoon filled with scrumptious treats and entertainment, all for a great cause. “Grace Cares hopes to raise funds to continue providing our much-needed services to the community. We collect and then sells pre-loved care equipment to those who need it at affordable prices and leave a better planet for future generations. “The profits are then used to support care workers, older people and their families and the Lichfield community.” Grace Cares spokesperson

The event takes place from 3pm to 5pm on 30th June. For information on booking a space at the fundraising corporate afternoon tea email hello@grace-cares.com or call 01543 326819.