Chasetown have confirmed the departure of centre back Ryan Wynter.

He departs The Scholars Ground after clocking up 269 appearances to join Halesowen Town.

In a statement on social media, Wynter said:

“Thank you to Chasetown for everything you have done for me and my family – it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

A Scholars spokesperson said:

“Ryan sets out on pastures new at a higher level. It goes without saying that he’s a massive loss to the team and the dressing room, but we wish him every success.

“He’s been an incredible servant to this club.”

