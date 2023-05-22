A local sports club has launched “an ambitious plan to increase participation in squash across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Based at King Edward VI School, Lichfield Squash Club says it has already seen significant progress towards its aims with an expansion in membership numbers and growing court usage.

Club chiefs are launching two new development programmes after securing a grant from Sport England.

Squash Start will be a four-week programme for beginners and returners to the sport, with the first sessions taking place at 7pm or 8pm on 13th June.

The Squash Elevate scheme will be for intermediate to advanced players hoping to take their game to the next level. It will be delivered by professional England Squash coaches and will begin at 7pm or 8pm on 15th June.

James Roberts, chairman of Lichfield Squash Club, said:

“This exciting series of squash development programmes is a major plank of our club development plan, which is designed to boost overall squash participation across Lichfield district. “Squash is an exhilarating sport accessible to all that provides immense physical and mental benefits. “The Commonwealth Games being staged locally in Birmingham was a fantastic showcase for squash and we are pleased to benefit from some of that legacy, both in terms of funding and increased local interest in the sport. “Through developing our squash club into a thriving hub of sporting activity in Lichfield, we are determined to play our part in squash’s bounce back and revival as a major participation sport.” James Roberts, Lichfield Squash Club

Spaces on the programmes are limited. People can book a slot by emailing info@lichfieldsquashclub.co.uk or calling 07816 620504.

The club is also planning to deliver two new development programmes for junior players later in the year.