An extension to a scheme offering reduced bus fares has been welcomed by a Staffordshire transport chief.
The Get Around for £2 scheme will continue to cap fares until the end of October.
The Government has also confirmed that the cap will then rise to £2.50 until 30th November 2024.
Cllr David Williams, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:
“During the pandemic, bus use dropped dramatically and this scheme has helped encourage people back on the buses, which in turn can help reduce congestion and emissions.
“Buses connect our towns and villages across Staffordshire and play a vital role in growing the economy and getting people to where they need to go, so it is great to see this scheme extended.
“However, we are clear that the only way to support operators to keep running routes, particularly in more rural areas, is for people to use them.
“So, we would encourage everyone to check if their local service is taking part and to get on board if it is.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council